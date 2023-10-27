THE EDGE - Oregon State vs. Arizona: Who Has The Edge At Each Position?
The No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) will travel to Tuscon Saturday to take on the Arizona Wildcats (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12). Below, we take a look at how the two teams match up at each position while also offering a glimpse at how both teams' starters matched up as recruits.
MORE: 2025 TE Baron Naone Talks OSU Pledge | EDGE POD: Previewing OSU vs Arizona | Pac-12 Power Rankings | A Closer Look At Arizona | WATCH: OSU Defense Previews Arizona | WATCH: OSU Offense Previews Arizona | Oregon State Insider: Injury Report Week 9 vs Arizona
QUARTERBACK
THE EDGE: OREGON STATE
We're going to give the Beavers the advantage at quarterback though Noah Fifita has been a revelation at quarterback for the Wildcats recently. D.J. Uiagalelei is playing the best football of his career. Fifita will provide challenges for the Beavers on Saturday, however.
RUNNING BACK
THE EDGE: OREGON STATE
Coleman has been fantastic for Arizona this year, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. This is an Arizona offense and rushing attack that could cause problems for the Beavers. That being said, we'll go with the longer tracker record in Martinez who has been great for the Beavers his entire career and this season, leading the Pac-12 in total rushing yards (676).
WIDE RECEIVER
