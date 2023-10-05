1. Washington

2. Oregon

3. USC

4. WSU

5. OSU

6. Utah

7. UCLA

8. Colorado

9. Arizona

10. Cal

11. Arizona State

12. Stanford

I think you can make a solid case for either Washington or Oregon as the clear-cut No. 1 team in the conference. Washington played it closer than Vegas thought in Tucson, though winning in the state of Arizona has been a tricky proposition throughout the years. Oregon cruised to victory on the farm last week, and now both teams idle in the bye week until next week’s clash in Seattle. Winner is not only the conference favorite, but the CFP frontrunner as well.

After watching Colorado storm back and hang 41 on USC, I can’t justify putting the Trojans on the same tier as Washington/Oregon. I need the defense to show me SOMETHING. Washington State can prove its worth on the road against UCLA this upcoming week, but due to their win over the Beavers, they rank over them out of the bye week.

I group Oregon State, Utah, and UCLA together, with the Beavers having the slight edge over the other two. Friday proved a lot of that, with the Beavers being the most complete of the three.

Colorado showed some real fight against USC, but that defense still cannot get enough stops to be competitive against the best. Arizona is right below Colorado after taking UW to the wire, and right next to Cal.

Arizona State and Stanford continue to occupy the bottom two spots, and will for most of the season.





- T.J. Mathewson