Durant and Graham-Kapowsin played on Thursday night against the Sumner Spartans. Durant had four receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown. Durant then was in town for Friday night's win over Utah. Season Stats: 27 Receptions, 384 yards, 7 TDs '; 130 KR yards, 1 TD

Crooke County and Freauff defeated the Ontario Tigers 21-20. No stats were available. Season Stats: N/A

On Saturday, Homestead fell to Menlo School 55-22. Hook had a huge game against Menlo with seven receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown. Season Stats: 21 Receptions, 249 Yards, 3 TD

Tullis and Memorial drop to 0-6 on the season with a 40-37 loss to Lake Dallas. Tullis did not appear in the box score for Memorial. Season Stats: N/A

Foster and Central Catholic defeated the Reynolds Rams 55-6. It was another strong performance for the Central Catholic standout who had three tackles, all tackles for a loss as well as 1.5 sacks. Season Stats: 22 Tackles, 7.0 TFL, 3.5 Sacks

Punahou and Burnett picked up a second-straight win and improved to 5-2 on the season with a 42-28 win over St. Louis where he faced future teammate Rustin Young. No stats were available. Season Stats: N/A

Frazier did not have any carries against the Braswell Bengals in a 35-14 win for McKinney. He did, however, lead his team in tackles with 16 including two tackles for loss. Stats: 13 carries, 83 Yards, 3 TD; 16 Tackles, 2 TFL

Brinson and the Gaither Cowboys fell to the Hillsborough Terriers 30-20. Brinson did not record any stats in the loss. Season Stats: 9 Tackles, 1 PD

St. Louis and Young fell to Kekai Burnett and Punahou last weekend. Season Stats: N/A

Another tough week for Payton Stewart and the Kelso Hilanders who fell to the Prairie Falcons 36-33. Season Stats: N/A

Bishop Kelly and Johnson continue to dominate, this time picking up a 59-7 win over the Burley Bobcats. Season Stats: N/A