Published Oct 15, 2024
WATCH: Oregon State Offense Talks Improvements, Records, & MORE
Brenden Slaughter & Ryan Harlan
Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson and offensive lineman Joshua Gray and Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan as they meet the media ahead of Saturday's matchup with UNLV...

MORE: How Beaver Commits Fared Last Week | Snap Counts vs Nevada | PFF: Top Grades & Performers vs Nevada | Quick Hits From Trent Bray's Presser | OSU vs UNLV Odds | 3 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To Nevada

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

