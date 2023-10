PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the No. 15 Oregon State football team (4-1, 1-1 P12) set to face Cal (3-2, 1-1) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Bears!

MORE: WATCH: Oregon State Defense Previews Cal | Beavers In The NFL: Week 4 Recap | OSU Commit Stats | WATCH: Oregon State Offense Previews Cal | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Monday Presser | 5 Takeaways from Oregon State's win over Utah | WATCH: BeaversEdge talks Oregon State's win over Utah