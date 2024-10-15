How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?

(Photo by © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

For the first time this season, Degan Rose and Clovis fell to an opponent, a 35-14 loss to Clovis North. Rose had a quality performance completing 19-of-27 passing attempts for 152 yards and one touchdown while throwing two interceptions. This season, Rose has completed 130-of-181 passing attempts for 1,797 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has had seven passes intercepted in the process.

No stats are available for Ioane or Jackson but Sean Craig recorded 7 tackles including four solo tackles and one tackle for loss after returning from missing a few games with a concussion.



Glasper had his third 100-yard receiving game of the season with five receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown. He also had one tackle defensively. He has two pass deflections on the season.

Glass was back in action last week agains Tulare Union carrying the ball five times for 42 yards. He is now up to 60 carries for 518 yarsd and 10 touchdowns this season.



No stats are available for Myers from Cardinal Newman's 24-23 win over Windsor. Myers has four sacks so far this season in six games.

No stats are available for Thomas this season. Sykview is 4-2 this season and recently dfeated RIchland 21-14.

No stats are available for Noymoyle this season. West Linn is 6-0 after a 13-0 win over Lakeridge last week.

No stats available for Siegner this season.

No stats available for Washington this season.

Madison had five tackles in a 30-27 loss last week for Prestonwood Christian Aacdemy. He now has 18 tackles and five pass deflections this season.

Walker has recorded 25 tackles this season and one pass deflection.