How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?

3 Takeaways From Oregon State's 42-37 loss to Nevada
BeaversEdge gives three takeaways from Oregon State's
GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon State vs Nevada
The Beavers are in RENO for a matchup with the Wolfpack!
2025 DE Logan Knapp discusses commitment to Oregon State
Recent Oregon State commit Logan Knapp discusses his commitment to the Beavers.
BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Nevada
BeaversEdge gives its predictions for Oregon State's matchup against Nevada...
Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 6 vs Nevada
Where do the Beavers stand injury-wise heading into the matchup with Nevada? We've got you covered!
How did members of Oregon State's 2025 & 2026 recruiting class perform in week seven of the high school football season? BeaversEdge takes a look below.
PFF: Top Grades & Performers vs Nevada | Quick Hits From Trent Bray's Presser | OSU vs UNLV Odds | 3 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To Nevada
For the first time this season, Degan Rose and Clovis fell to an opponent, a 35-14 loss to Clovis North. Rose had a quality performance completing 19-of-27 passing attempts for 152 yards and one touchdown while throwing two interceptions.
This season, Rose has completed 130-of-181 passing attempts for 1,797 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has had seven passes intercepted in the process.
No stats are available for Ioane or Jackson but Sean Craig recorded 7 tackles including four solo tackles and one tackle for loss after returning from missing a few games with a concussion.
Glasper had his third 100-yard receiving game of the season with five receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown. He also had one tackle defensively. He has two pass deflections on the season.
Glass was back in action last week agains Tulare Union carrying the ball five times for 42 yards. He is now up to 60 carries for 518 yarsd and 10 touchdowns this season.
No stats are available for Myers from Cardinal Newman's 24-23 win over Windsor. Myers has four sacks so far this season in six games.
No stats are available for Thomas this season. Sykview is 4-2 this season and recently dfeated RIchland 21-14.
No stats are available for Noymoyle this season. West Linn is 6-0 after a 13-0 win over Lakeridge last week.
No stats available for Siegner this season.
No stats available for Washington this season.
Madison had five tackles in a 30-27 loss last week for Prestonwood Christian Aacdemy. He now has 18 tackles and five pass deflections this season.
Walker has recorded 25 tackles this season and one pass deflection.
In his first game since committing to Oregon State, Knapp recorded two receptions for 70 yards and seven total tackles including one sack against Las Lomas in a 29-22 win for Clayton Valley Charter. The future Beaver defensive end is up to 31 tackles and seven sacks this season.
