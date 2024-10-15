PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State's Grades & Top Performers vs Nevada

in other news
2025 DE Logan Knapp discusses commitment to Oregon State
Recent Oregon State commit Logan Knapp discusses his commitment to the Beavers.
BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Nevada
BeaversEdge gives its predictions for Oregon State's matchup against Nevada...
Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 6 vs Nevada
Where do the Beavers stand injury-wise heading into the matchup with Nevada? We've got you covered!
Nevada vs Oregon State: The Edge Report
BeaversEdge takes a look at each position group and determines which program has the edge.
EDGE PODCAST: Talkin' Oregon State's Win Over CSU & Previewing Nevada
BeaversEdge talks the Beavers knocking off Colorado State and looking ahead to Nevada...
in other news
2025 DE Logan Knapp discusses commitment to Oregon State
Recent Oregon State commit Logan Knapp discusses his commitment to the Beavers.
BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Nevada
BeaversEdge gives its predictions for Oregon State's matchup against Nevada...
Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 6 vs Nevada
Where do the Beavers stand injury-wise heading into the matchup with Nevada? We've got you covered!
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team (4-2) falling to Nevada (3-4) on Saturday, BeaversEdge looks at the team grades and top performers via PFF!
MORE: Quick Hits From Trent Bray's Presser | OSU vs UNLV Odds | 3 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To Nevada
PFF Grading Scale
Elite: 90.0 or higher
High Quality: 80.0 - 89.9
Above Average: 70.0 - 79.9
Average: 60.0 - 69.9
Below Average: 50.0 - 59.9
Poor: 49.9 or lower