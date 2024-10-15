Advertisement

Published Oct 15, 2024
PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State's Grades & Top Performers vs Nevada
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (4-2) falling to Nevada (3-4) on Saturday, BeaversEdge looks at the team grades and top performers via PFF!

MORE: Quick Hits From Trent Bray's Presser | OSU vs UNLV Odds | 3 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To Nevada

Team Grades vs Nevada
See full grades below
CategoryGame Grade

Overall Offense

74.5 (third-highest of 2024)

Overall Defense

49.5 (worst in 2024)

OVERALL SCORE

68.3

PFF Grading Scale

Elite: 90.0 or higher

High Quality: 80.0 - 89.9

Above Average: 70.0 - 79.9

Average: 60.0 - 69.9

Below Average: 50.0 - 59.9

Poor: 49.9 or lower

