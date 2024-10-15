PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State's Grades & Top Performers vs Nevada

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (4-2) falling to Nevada (3-4) on Saturday, BeaversEdge looks at the team grades and top performers via PFF!

MORE: Quick Hits From Trent Bray's Presser | OSU vs UNLV Odds | 3 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To Nevada