PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha, offensive lineman Jake Levengood, and tight end Jermaine Terry as they break down the win vs. Utah and preview California.

MORE: WATCH: Jonathan Smith Monday Presser | 5 Takeaways from Oregon State's win over Utah | WATCH: BeaversEdge talks Oregon State's win over Utah | RECAP: Oregon State bounces back against Utah