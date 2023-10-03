With week four of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!

WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String

-> Cooks caught a season-high 4 catches on 4 targets for 27 yards in the Cowboys 38-3 win vs the Patriots. This is his second week back from injury after missing week two with a sprained MCL.

WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String

-> The Giants have really struggled on offense this season, to no benefit of Hodgins, who caught all three of his targets for 24 yards in the 24-3 to the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String

-> Musgrave made just one catch for one yard in the Packers 34-20 loss at home to the Lions, by far the least-targeted week of his rookie campaign.

TE Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Second String

-> Despite the Texas turning it around on offense with new QB C.J. Stroud, Quitoriano has only seen two targets all season, none in the Texans 30-6 win over the Steelers.

OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String

-> In the Vikings 21-13 win over the Panthers, Brandel saw three special teams snaps.

OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String

-> Seumalo played all 59 of the Texans offensive snaps in their 30-6 loss to the Texans. He didn't allow a pressure or hurry on 32 pass-blocking snaps.