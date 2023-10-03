Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 4 Recap
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With week four of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!
MORE: WATCH: Oregon State Offense Previews Cal | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Monday Presser | 5 Takeaways from Oregon State's win over Utah | WATCH: BeaversEdge talks Oregon State's win over Utah | RECAP: Oregon State bounces back against Utah
Active 53-Man Roster
WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String
-> Cooks caught a season-high 4 catches on 4 targets for 27 yards in the Cowboys 38-3 win vs the Patriots. This is his second week back from injury after missing week two with a sprained MCL.
WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String
-> The Giants have really struggled on offense this season, to no benefit of Hodgins, who caught all three of his targets for 24 yards in the 24-3 to the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String
-> Musgrave made just one catch for one yard in the Packers 34-20 loss at home to the Lions, by far the least-targeted week of his rookie campaign.
TE Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Second String
-> Despite the Texas turning it around on offense with new QB C.J. Stroud, Quitoriano has only seen two targets all season, none in the Texans 30-6 win over the Steelers.
OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> In the Vikings 21-13 win over the Panthers, Brandel saw three special teams snaps.
OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> Seumalo played all 59 of the Texans offensive snaps in their 30-6 loss to the Texans. He didn't allow a pressure or hurry on 32 pass-blocking snaps.
DL Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - First/Second String
-> Peko got in on eight defensive snaps and three special teams snaps in the Titans 27-3 win over the Bengals, recording one tackle.
CB Steven Nelson (2013-14) - Houston Texans - First String
-> Nelson snagged his second interception of the season alongside four total tackles in the Texas 30-6 win over the Steelers. He played 54 total snaps on defense and special teams.
DB Alex Austin (2019-22) - Houston Texans - Third String
-> After being inactive weeks one and two, Austin been active each of the last two weeks, getting four special teams snaps in Houston's 30-6 win over the Steelers.
S Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> Poyer was inactive in week four with a knee injury, his status for week five is still up in the air. He's recorded 14 tackles so far this season.
P Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> Hekker punted five times for an averaged of 45.80 yards in the Panthers 21-13 loss to the Vikings.
Practice Squad
QB Jake Luton (2016-19) - Carolina Panthers - Practice Squad
-> Luton was signed off the Carolina Panthers practice squad last week by the New Orleans Saints amid the Derek Carr injury news.
WR Tre'Shaun Harrison (2020-22) - Tennessee Titans
OL Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Dallas Cowboys
DB Jaydon Grant (2016-22)- Las Vegas Raiders
WR Tyjon Lindsey (2019-22) - Seattle Seahawks
FB Jack Colletto (2018-22) - San Fransisco 49ers
Waived, Injured
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - N/A
-> Jefferson worked out with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, but no report of the RB signing.
DB Nahshon Wright (2019-20)- Dallas Cowboys - Injured Reserve
-> Wright (undisclosed) remains on Dallas' injury reserve...
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson