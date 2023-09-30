With the Oregon State football team (4-1, 1-1 P12) defeating Utah (4-1, 1-1) 21-7 on Friday at Reser Stadium, BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the win...

What a difference a week makes... Well, less than a week actually.

Just six days ago, Oregon State's defense was getting picked apart by Washington State and quarterback Cam Ward to the tune of 528 yards of total offense and 38 points.

That defense didn't show up to an orange-clad Reser Stadium on Friday night against the 10th-ranked Utes as the Beavers completely flipped the script and delivered one of the most signature defensive games in the era of defensive coordinator Trent Bray.

"They were challenged this week," head coach Jonathan Smith said of Bray's defense. "They wanted to come out, especially at home, to have a way better performance and they did.

The fact that it came less than a week after one of arguably the worst speaks volumes to the competitor that Bray is and bodes well for the Beavers' defensive outlook this season.

Utah, who entered the contest without star quarterback Cam Rising, gained a meager 198 yards of total offense, seven points, and looked all out of sorts except a big chunk play late in the fourth that produced their only touchdown.

The Beaver defense made their presence felt on Utah's opening drive, turning the Utes away on a critical fourth-down in Beaver territory and imposing their will early on.

The Utes went on to have 10 straight non-scoring drives following that opening turnover on downs, and that speaks to just how difficult it was for Utah to get anything going.

Some of that is that the Utah passing attack with Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes isn't very effective right now, but an equal part is credit to how uncomfortable the Beavers made the pair.

The Beavers may have only tallied three sacks and five tackles for loss, but they made the Utes earn every rubber pebble of artificial turf. The defensive line pressure was improved, with Sione Lolohea and Joe Golden making their presences felt.

Inside linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold was a monster in the middle, wrecking havoc on the Utah offense to the tune of a team-high nine tackles, while also securing a huge interception of Barnes with the Utes threatening in the third quarter trailing by 14.

After a questionable Ryan Cooper Jr. pass interference put Utah inside the OSU 5, the Beavers responded with two negative plays, a sack by Joe Golden, and a fumbled snap that gave Utah a 3rd and goal from the 23. Mascarenas-Arnold stepped in front of a Barnes pass and all but deflated Utah's hope of cracking the OSU defense.

Less than a week ago there were concerns abound for the defense as they simply got torched for a half of football in Pullman and played catchup the rest of the way.

Yet here Oregon State is less than a week later, holding two-time defending Pac-12 Champ and 10th-ranked Utah to seven points... The defense certainly took Bray's challenge head-on and delivered a master performance in swarming defense...