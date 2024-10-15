Oregon State-California Game To Kick Off At 1 P.M.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State and California will kick off at 1 p.m. PT when the teams meet on Oct. 26 in Berkeley, it was announced Monday. The game will air on ESPN2.

Oregon State is 4-2 this season and California is 3-3. The teams will be meeting for the 77th time, and Cal holds a slight 39-37 advantage in the series. The Beavers have won two straight.

Oregon State hosts UNLV this Saturday in a 7 p.m. PT matchup at Reser Stadium. The game will air on The CW...