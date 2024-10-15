Advertisement

in other news

BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Nevada

BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Nevada

BeaversEdge gives its predictions for Oregon State's matchup against Nevada...

Premium content
 • BeaversEdge.com
Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 6 vs Nevada

Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 6 vs Nevada

Where do the Beavers stand injury-wise heading into the matchup with Nevada? We've got you covered!

Premium content
 • Brenden Slaughter
Nevada vs Oregon State: The Edge Report

Nevada vs Oregon State: The Edge Report

BeaversEdge takes a look at each position group and determines which program has the edge.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
EDGE PODCAST: Talkin' Oregon State's Win Over CSU & Previewing Nevada

EDGE PODCAST: Talkin' Oregon State's Win Over CSU & Previewing Nevada

BeaversEdge talks the Beavers knocking off Colorado State and looking ahead to Nevada...

 • BeaversEdge.com
WATCH: Oregon State WBB Previews 2024-25 Season

WATCH: Oregon State WBB Previews 2024-25 Season

Hear from Scott Rueck, AJ Marotte, and Kelsey Rees ahead of the season...

 • BeaversEdge.com

in other news

BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Nevada

BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Nevada

BeaversEdge gives its predictions for Oregon State's matchup against Nevada...

Premium content
 • BeaversEdge.com
Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 6 vs Nevada

Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 6 vs Nevada

Where do the Beavers stand injury-wise heading into the matchup with Nevada? We've got you covered!

Premium content
 • Brenden Slaughter
Nevada vs Oregon State: The Edge Report

Nevada vs Oregon State: The Edge Report

BeaversEdge takes a look at each position group and determines which program has the edge.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Oct 15, 2024
Oregon State-California Game To Kick Off At 1 P.M.
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: PFF: Top Grades & Performers vs Nevada | Quick Hits From Trent Bray's Presser | OSU vs UNLV Odds | 3 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To Nevada

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State and California will kick off at 1 p.m. PT when the teams meet on Oct. 26 in Berkeley, it was announced Monday. The game will air on ESPN2.

Oregon State is 4-2 this season and California is 3-3. The teams will be meeting for the 77th time, and Cal holds a slight 39-37 advantage in the series. The Beavers have won two straight.

Oregon State hosts UNLV this Saturday in a 7 p.m. PT matchup at Reser Stadium. The game will air on The CW...

• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan

Oregon State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement