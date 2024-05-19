PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

TUCSON, Ariz. – Brendan Summerhill drove a two-run double in the ninth inning to send Arizona to a 4-3 win over No. 6 Oregon State Saturday at Hi Corbett Field.

With the win, the Wildcats claim the Pac-12 Conference regular season title and the Beavers finished second, half a game out of first place.

Jabin Trosky put the Beavers up 3-2 with a run-scoring single in the ninth. But the Wildcats battled back and put two on with one out for Summerhill, who found the gap on an offering from Oregon State reliever Joey Mundt.

The final frame accounted for nearly half of the game’s scoring.

Arizona (33-20 overall, 20-10 Pac-12) scored first on a groundout in the second, but Travis Bazzana and Micah McDowell forced home two runs in the top of the third. Bazzana doubled to left to bring in Jacob Krieg, and McDowell reached on an E8, allowing Bazzana to score from second.

That 2-1 lead stood until the sixth when Garen Caulfield hit a sacrifice fly to right.

Eric Segura started for the Beavers (41-13, 19-10) and worked five innings, scattering three hits and a run with five strikeouts. The loss was charged to Bridger Holmes, who was charged with the two runs off Summerhill’s hit. He pitched two innings and fell to 4-3.

Cam Walty started for the Wildcats and limited the Beavers to six hits and three runs in 8 1/3 innings. Reliever Anthony Susac earned the win after recording the final two outs of the ninth.

Bazzana recorded three of the Beavers’ seven hits in the loss.

Next Up

Oregon State pairs up with No. 5 Arizona State and No. 8 Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Beavers open tournament play Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT versus Stanford.

OSU Athletics