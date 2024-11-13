Oregon State WBB: Beavers Take Down NW Nazarene

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU Offense Previews Air Force | Snap Counts vs SJSU | Quick Hits From Trent Bray | Grades & Top Performers vs SJSU | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss | WATCH: BeaversEDGE Breakdown | WATCH: Beavers Talk Loss To SJSU

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Sela Heide dominated inside with career-highs in scoring and rebounding, leading Oregon State to a 80-52 victory over Northwest Nazarene.

The senior scored 26 points while pulling down 11 rebounds and blocking a shot. Kelsey Rees poured in 16 points for the second straight game while grabbing seven boards.

Tiara Bolden reached double figures for her first time in orange and black, scoring 12 points while grabbing six rebounds and two steals. Freshmen Cloe Vecina and Ally Schimel combined for seven takeaways while both scoring their first career points.

The Beavs dominated the paint in the first half en route to a 33-29 advantage at the break. Heide and Rees led the scoring with 10 and seven points respectively while combining to make 8-of-10 shots from the floor.

The margin was just four points thanks to turnovers, with the home team committing 11 in the opening 20 minutes. OSU made up for those giveaways with 10 steals, scoring 13 points off Nighthawk miscues.

Oregon State found its rhythm in the second half thanks to two things: point-of-attack defense and Heide. A 30-9 third quarter included an 18-0 run, sparked by Kennedie Shuler and Bolden with multiple steal-and-scores.

From there, Heide went to work, scoring eight points in the third quarter and eight more in the fourth. The senior was strong despite heavy contact from the smaller Nighthawks, pulling down rebound after rebound before finishing possessions on the other end.

All told, OSU shot 50 percent from the floor and won the rebounding battle 41-26. The Beavs’ 17 steals were the most since November 20, 2011 against Southern Utah.

Lucia Navarro and Susana Yepes both recorded their first points as Beavers. Navarro made 3-of-4 free throws while Yepes sunk a mid-range jumper to beat the third-quarter buzzer.

Up next, the Beavs head to Tempe for the Briann January Classic. OSU takes on Minnesota to open the tournament on Saturday.