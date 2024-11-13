Oregon State MBB: Beavers Move To 3-0 With Win Over Western Oregon

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team blew past Western Oregon Tuesday evening to move to 3-0 on the season.

The Beavers shot a blistering 56.7 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from 3-point range, while matching a program record with 13 blocked shots in the contest.

Nate Kingz continued his hot start to the season, scoring 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting while dishing out four assists and recording four steals. Isaiah Sy finished with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting, while Michael Rataj had 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Damarco Minor filled the stat-sheet again, finishing with 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting to go with five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Josiah Lake II and DaJohn Craig tallied nine points apiece, while Parsa Fallah had eight points in just 12 minutes of action.

It was all Beavers early on as Oregon State opened up a 12-2 lead to start the game. OSU maintained the advantage throughout the first half, and used a 10-0 run late in the opening period to head to the break up 43-20.

Oregon State exploded for 18 unanswered points early in the second half to extend the advantage beyond 40. The Beavers cruised from there to take the victory.

Ja'Quavis Williford and Grey Garrison both made their Oregon State debuts in the contest.

Oregon State will remain at home Friday when Cal State Fullerton visits Gill Coliseum.

OSU Athletics