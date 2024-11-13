How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend (11/8)?

(Photo by © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Ti'a completed 26-of-37 passing attempts last weekend for 412 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-48 loss to California (San Ramon). He added on 90 yards and two additional touchdowns on the ground. Ti'a this season has completed 189-of-284 (76.2%) for 3,039 yards and 25 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He also has 84 carries for 676 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

No stats are available for Clovis from their win last week over Hanford.

Liberty was off last weekend but Craig this season has totaled 33 tackles including three TFLs. He also has four pass deflections and one interception.

Ioane this season has 29 tackles including 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Glasper has had a great season on the offensive side of the ball with 42 receptions for 841 yards and eight touchdowns. Defensively, he's recorded 44 tackles, two pass deflections, and three interceptions.

In a 49-31 loss to Clovis, Glass had a huge game with 26 carries for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one carry for 24 yards. On the season, Glass has 104 carries for 798 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. He also has 15 receptions for 405 yards and a touchdown.

Myers this season has recorded 25 tackles including seven sacks and four tackles for loss.

Madison has recorded 27 tackles, 1.0 sack and six pass deflections this fall. Prestonwood Chrisitan Academy was off last weekend

Walker recorded five tackles including one tackle for loss last weekend in a 27-0 win for Lewisville. On the season, the 6-foo-0 safety has 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two pass deflections.

Knapp had four tackles in a 49-3 loss to powerhouse De La Salle. This season, the 6-foot-6 defensive end recorded 55 tackles including 10 sacks.

NO STATS AVAILABLE