Oregon State landed a third 2024 commitment on Sunday when Eugene (OR) native Will Haverland announced his commitment to the Beavers. Haverland, a former Idaho commitment picked up an offer from Oregon State earlier this week.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end from Sheldon is the third 2024 prospect to commit to the Beavers on Sunday, joining RB Cornell Hatcher and OL Adam Hawkes .

Haverland also held offers from Idaho, Montana, Eastern Washington, and Hawaii in his recruitment.

Haverland this season recorded 29 tackles for Eugene over nine games according to MaxPreps. He also had 3.5 sacks in the process. On the offensive side of the ball, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Haverland played tight end, recording nine receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown.

MORE TO COME