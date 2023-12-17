2024 DE Will Haverland commits to Oregon State
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State landed a third 2024 commitment on Sunday when Eugene (OR) native Will Haverland announced his commitment to the Beavers. Haverland, a former Idaho commitment picked up an offer from Oregon State earlier this week.
MORE: Beavers Add 2024 RB Cornell Hatcher | 2024 OL Adam Hawkes Commits | Beavers Trending For SEC QB | Oregon State to host Texas QB | Damien Martinez To Play In Sun Bowl | Offseason Movement Tracker | Latest On Potential QB Targets
Haverland also held offers from Idaho, Montana, Eastern Washington, and Hawaii in his recruitment.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end from Sheldon is the third 2024 prospect to commit to the Beavers on Sunday, joining RB Cornell Hatcher and OL Adam Hawkes.
MORE: OSU, WSU Gain Control Of P12 | Notre Dame RB Opts Out | 2024 OL Discusses OSU Offer | 2024 Schedule Released | What Are The Beavers Getting In Nick Norris
In total, Oregon State now holds nine commitments in their 2024 recruiting class with the newly committed trio joining the group of kicker Martin Connington, WR Eddie Freauff, LB Dexter Foster, DB Exodus Ayers, OL Dylan Sikorski, and WR Malachi Durant.
Haverland this season recorded 29 tackles for Eugene over nine games according to MaxPreps. He also had 3.5 sacks in the process. On the offensive side of the ball, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Haverland played tight end, recording nine receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown.
MORE TO COME
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson