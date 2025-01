WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Previews 2025 Campaign

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham, infielder Trent Caraway, outfielder Gavin Turley and pitcher Dax Whitney as they meet the media for the first time in 2025!

