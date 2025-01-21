BeaversEdge Film Room: TE Cody Siegner

We continue our BeaversEdge FIlm Room series by taking a look at Oregon State 2025 tight end signee Cody Siegner. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound tight end played eight-man football with Crane Union High School in Crane, making it a bit tougher to judge just where the three-star prospect is in his development.

There's no question that Siegner has elite size for a tight at 6-foot-7. You won't find too many tight ends of his size and very, very few bigger than him, and there's good reason for that. That being said, Siegner will need to add at least 40-50 pounds before he sees the field.