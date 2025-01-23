Oregon State Football 2025 Transfer Rankings

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team adding 11 new faces via the transfer portal this offseason, we look at where Rivals has the Beavers' new additions ranked...
MORE: WATCH: Beaver Baseball Previews 2025 | A Decade Of OSU Recruiting Classes | Film Room: TE Cody Siegner | Beavers In NFL: Divisional Recap | Latest NCAA Net Rankings
2025 Transfer Rankings (So far)
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: 2025 Oregon State Transfer Bios | Film Room: TE T'Andre Waverly | Harlan: Beavers Deliver Signature Win | WATCH: MBB Talks Win Over Gonzaga
-> Oregon State's 11 transfers rank tied for 52nd nationally per Rivals.com, with the Beavers having tallied 705 transfer points. How transfer points are calculated can be found HERE...
The Beavers are currently tied with the Baylor Bears and are just one spot behind Alabama... OSU also ranks higher than UNLV, South Florida, Stanford, and Arizona State in the top 50...
The Beavers were also the top team in the Pac-12, holding 705 points and 11 transfers to Washington State's three for 180 points.
Also, we're pretty confident the Beavers are satisfied as far as the portal goes entering spring, so don't expect any additional transfers before spring football. If there is some attrition with the spring football portal window, the Beavers could look to address needs, but as of now, they like where they stand...
Player Breakdown/Rank
-> Below you'll find a player breakdown of where each Oregon State transfer ranks (overall ranking)... The Rivals' transfer portal counts 2,219 athletes who entered the portal, so the rankings are out of 2,219.
For example, Maalik Murphy, Oregon State's lone four-star transfer, is ranked as the 34th-best prospect in the portal regardless of position. The same goes for tight end Riley Williams, who checks in as the 368th-best player out of 2,219, and so on...
The Beavers had one player in the top 50, five in the top 1,000, three in the top 2,000, and three at 2,000 or higher.
OSU's class breaks down like this
QB - 1 - Maalik Murphy
TE - 2 - Jackson Bowers, Riley Williams
OL - 3 - Keyon Cox, JT Hand, & Josiah Timoteo
DL - 1 - Tahjae Mullix
OLB - 2 - Kai Wallin, Walker Harris
ILB - 1 - Raesjon Davis
DB - 1 - TJ Crandall
To look closer at the list, CLICK HERE
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @ryan_harlan