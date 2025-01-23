Oregon State Football 2025 Transfer Rankings

With the Oregon State football team adding 11 new faces via the transfer portal this offseason, we look at where Rivals has the Beavers' new additions ranked...

-> Oregon State's 11 transfers rank tied for 52nd nationally per Rivals.com, with the Beavers having tallied 705 transfer points. How transfer points are calculated can be found HERE...

The Beavers are currently tied with the Baylor Bears and are just one spot behind Alabama... OSU also ranks higher than UNLV, South Florida, Stanford, and Arizona State in the top 50...

The Beavers were also the top team in the Pac-12, holding 705 points and 11 transfers to Washington State's three for 180 points.

Also, we're pretty confident the Beavers are satisfied as far as the portal goes entering spring, so don't expect any additional transfers before spring football. If there is some attrition with the spring football portal window, the Beavers could look to address needs, but as of now, they like where they stand...

