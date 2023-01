PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State women's basketball head coach Scott Rueck and guards Talia Von Oelhoffen and Shalexxus Aaron as the trio meets the media ahead of the matchups with the Arizona schools...

MORE: Tristan Gebbia Enters Portal | Updated Scholarship Chart | Offseason Movement Tracker (1-2 Update) | James Rawls Set To Return In 2023 | Alex Austin Declares For NFL Draft | Kitan Oladapo Set To Return In 2023 | 3 OSU 2023 Signees Who Could Play Right Away | OSU 2024 Recruiting Primer: QB