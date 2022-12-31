PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State and head coach Jonathan Smith got a big-time boost heading into the 2023 campaign on New Year's Eve as defensive back Kitan Oladapo announced he's returning next season.

The 6-foot-1, 214-pound redshirt junior posted via Twitter that he has "unfinished business"...

Oladapo's return is big-time news for defensive coordinator Trent Bray as the Beavers are set to lose a pair of talented pieces in the secondary in graduating seniors Jaydon Grant and Rejzohn Wright...

His experience is immense as he'll be entering his sixth season with the program and was the team's second-leading tackler in 2022 with 80. He was also tied for the fourth-most pass breakups on defense with six...

During his Oregon State career, Oladapo has played in 33 career games, tallied 175 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception, forced one fumble, and broke up 15 passes.

He's also been named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention each of the past two seasons...

Currently, the Beavers are projected to have Oladapo, Ryan Cooper, Jaden Robinson, Alton Julian, Alex Austin, Skyler Thomas, Akili Arnold, Ian Massey, Wynston Russell, Sam Mason, Noble Thomas, Carlos Mack, & Joe Swen returning at defensive back with incoming freshmen Andre Jordan, Jermod McCoy, & Harlem Howard set to arrive as a part of the 2023 class...