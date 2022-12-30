With the Oregon State football team recently having signed 18 players as a part of the 2023 recruiting class, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at three players who we feel can compete right away...

Oregon State's lone JUCO addition to the 2023 class, outside linebacker Nikko Taylor certainly leads the way as far as guys who could make an immediate impact and vie for early playing time.

Having already played two seasons at Hutchinson C.C. (KS), Taylor could be in a prime position to see action right away as an OLB. The Beavers have a good amount of depth at the position with Riley Sharp, Drew Chatfield, John McCartan, Cory Stover, Mathias Malaki-Donaldson, & Ryan Franke, there's a chance Sharp could choose not to return, potentially opening up more playing time.

Playing in 12 games in 2022, Taylor tallied 43 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks, while also recording two pass breakups. The Beavers will be looking to generate more of a pass rush in 2023, something Taylor should certainly be able to help with.

Additionally, Taylor checks in as the No. 12 overall player at the JUCO level per Rivals, signaling that the Beavers are bringing in a talented player who should be able to make his presence felt right away...

What Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said:

"Nikko is coming off a big-time year... We feel he's a really good get and that he's an immediate impact player. He can affect the passer, he's got length, he's tough, and he's a smart football player."