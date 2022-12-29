PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The 2023 recruiting cycle isn't over just yet but with it winding down with just a little over a month left in the cycle, it's time to begin taking a look at the 2024 recruiting cycle and what the Beavers early recruiting efforts are looking like at each position.

Today, we start off with the quarterback position. Jonathan Smith and Brian Lindgren have hit a home run at the position over the last few months, landing 2023 four-star Aidan Chiles before landing Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei just before Christmas.

The Beavers will still take a quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, there's no doubt about that. You want to take a quarterback in each cycle, it's the most important position on the field. While you would love to hit a home run and land a big-time prospect at the position each cycle, with Uiagalelei and Chiles both on the roster, it may be a little tougher for the Beavers to land another top-tier quarterback prospect.

That doesn't mean their eventual commitment to the position will be a bad prospect, all it means is, it may be a tougher sell in today's age where early playing time is a big selling point to recruits, especially quarterbacks.

So far in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Oregon State has only handed out a handful of scholarship offers with two of those quarterbacks already committed elsewhere. Below, we take a look at the remaining uncommitted offers and also provide a small list of unoffered quarterbacks in the region that could be offered by the Beavers in the future.

