PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WBB Upsets UCLA | Kitan Oladapo Set To Return In 2023 | 3 OSU 2023 Signees Who Could Play Right Away | OSU 2024 Recruiting Primer: QB | Take Two: What Will DJ U Do For Oregon State FB? | What's Next For OSU Following DJ U?

Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft as he announced the news via Twitter on Sunday evening.



The 6-foot-1, 191-pound redshirt sophomore was coming off his fourth season in the program, beginning his collegiate career in 2019. He became a full-time starter ahead of the 2021 campaign and played in 25 games the past two seasons.

He's coming off a 2022 season that saw him finish with the fifth-most tackles on defense (57), the second-most pass breakups (10), and tied for the second-most interceptions with two...

The Beavers will now be replacing two starting defensive backs next season as Austin and Rejzohn Wright are NFL Draft bound... Kitan Oladapo elected to stay and return in 2023 on Saturday...