SURPRISE, ARIZ. – Oregon State junior infielder Travis Bazzana has been named the Pac-12’s Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

The honor is based on the Beavers’ three games in which Oregon State went 3-0. Bazzana hit safely in all three games, totaling three home runs with six runs batted in in addition to a double and two walks. He collected seven hits in 13 at bats.

The Sydney, Australia native hit two home runs in Oregon State’s 15-2 win over CSU Bakersfield Sunday. His second, a three-run blast to right field, served as the game winner.

The honor is the second of Bazzana’s career and Oregon State now has 81 selections all-time. He is one of 15 Beavers to earn it at least twice in their career.