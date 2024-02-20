PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

ARLINGTON, Texas – Oregon State junior infielder Travis Bazzana has been named the Co-National Player of the Week by Perfect Game USA, it was announced on Tuesday.

Bazzana batted .563 as the Beavers swept through the College Baseball Classic in Surprise. He hit three home runs, drove in seven runs and collected one double, a triple and two stolen bases.

The honor is the second of the week for the Sydney, Australia native, who was also named the Pac-12’s Player of the Week on Monday.

Bazzana and the Beavers take on Texas Tech Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT (noon in Texas). The game will be live via the Beaver Sports Network and Varsity Network app. Please note there will not be a video stream for the matchup with the Red Raiders.

OSU Athletics