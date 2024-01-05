PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU Football Offseason Tracker | 2024 Scholarship Chart | WBB: Rueck & Beavers Preview Road Trip | Beavers Lose Portal Pledge | Beavers Set To Host New Mexico DB

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball junior Travis Bazzana has been named a preseason All-American by Perfect Game USA on Thursday.

Bazzana, who was recognized as an All-American by multiple organizations last season, hit .374 over 61 games a year ago. He posted 11 home runs with 20 doubles and 55 runs batted in while also stealing an Oregon State single-season record 36 bases.

The Sydney, Australia native has played in 124 games in two seasons with the Beavers. He’s batted .340 over that stretch, collecting 36 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs, 99 RBI and 50 steals.

He was also named a Freshman All-American in 2022.

Bazzana and the Beavers open their 2024 schedule Feb. 16 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz.

OSU