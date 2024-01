PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck and guards Talia von Oelhoffen and Donoyvn Hunter as the trio talk the win over Oregon and preview the matchups against USC and UCLA...

MORE: Beavers Lose Pledge From OLB Anthony Jones | Beavers To Host NM Transfer DB | MBB Talks USC Win, Previews WSU, UW | Beavers Offer Penn State WR | Beavers Lose Silas Bolden To Portal