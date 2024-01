Oregon State has lost a transfer portal commitment from Indiana linebacker Anthony Jones. The former Hoosier announced his decision to reopen his commitment via X on Wednesday night.

Jones played in 12 games for Indiana this past season recording 12 tackles including half a tackle for a loss before entering the transfer portal, citing "mental health and other personal reasons" for leaving Indiana. He also spent one season with the Oregon Ducks where he played two games as an outside linebacker.

With his decommitment, Oregon State now holds transfer portal commitments from quarterbacks Gabarri Johnson and Gevani McCoy, offensive lineman Van Wells and Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, running back Anthony Hankerson, defensive back Mason White, and defensive linemen Nick Norris and Amipeleasi Langi Jr.