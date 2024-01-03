Oregon State is hosting New Mexico State defensive back Myles Rowser for an official visit. The Detroit, Michigan reported the visit on X on Wednesday afternoon

Rowser started his career at Campbell University in North Carolina where he recorded 37 tackles in nine games during the 2022 season. He also had one interception and three pass deflections. He earned Freshman All-American honors at the FCS level for his performance.

This past season, Rowser spent time with the New Mexico State Aggies, playing in 15 games, recording 70 tackles, one interception, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble while playing safety for the Aggies. The Michigan native was graded out as the Aggies' top defender according to Pro Football Focus with an overall defensive grade of 75.2 and was very good in both coverage and against the run.

The Beavers have already added to their secondary via the transfer portal this offseason with the addition of TCU cornerback transfer Mason White.