CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga has been named a Second-Team All-American by Walter Camp on Friday. It is the fifth All-America honor for the junior from Tacoma, Wash.

He’s been selected as a First-Team All-American by CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. Fuaga is also a Second-Team All-American by The Athletic and USA Today.

He was also named a First-Team All-Pac-12 selection via a vote of the conference’s coaches and was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

Fuaga is also a finalist for the Polynesian Player of the Year award.

Fuaga, who hails from Tacoma, Wash., is part of an offensive line that has helped the Beavers to 180.8 yards per game on the ground. OSU has averaged 426.9 total yards per game and the Beavers have allowed just 15 sacks.

Individually, Fuaga is graded as the nation’s No. 1 run blocker by Pro Football Focus, at 90.7. His 86.5 overall grade, meanwhile, is third in the nation.

He is the first Oregon State offensive lineman to earn First-Team All-America honors since Andy Levitre in 2008.