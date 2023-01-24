PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State 2023 quarterback signee Aidan Chiles is officially one of the top 250 recruits in the country per rivals as the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder checked in at 203.

Chiles is also ranked as the seventh-best dual-threat quarterback prospect in the country and the 31st-best player overall from California...

He's the first recruit out of high school to be in the Rivals250 and sign with Oregon State since 2017 when Isaiah Hodgins (165) chose the Beavers...

Heading into the All-American Bowl several weeks ago, Chiles found himself just outside the 250, but a strong showing amongst some of the nation's top quarterbacks officially pushed him into the 250...

Chiles is coming off a senior season at Downey HS (CA) where he completed 73% of his throws for 3,350 yards for 38 touchdowns against five interceptions.

He'll join a quarterback room in Corvallis ahead of spring that includes D.J. Uiagalalei, Ben Gulbranson, Travis Throckmorton, and walk-on Dom Montiel...

