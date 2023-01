PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Offseason Movement Tracker (1-22 Update) | Beavers Announce New RB Coach | Beavers In The Mix For Indiana DT | RB Coach HotBoard V1 | EDGE POD: Talkin' 2023 Schedule & MORE | Recruiting Primer: TE | 2023 Schedule Released | OSU Set To Host Visitors This Weekend

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State opens the 2023 season ranked 18th by Baseball America, the publication announced on Monday. The ranking is the second of the preseason for the Beavers, who are 23rd per Perfect Game.

It’s the second straight year the Beavers have been ranked to open the season by Baseball America, following a No. 11 mark in 2022. The 2022 Beavers ended the season ranked 11th after finishing the year with 48 victories.

Oregon State opens its 2023 schedule Feb. 17 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. PT (12 p.m. in Arizona).

FULL POLL