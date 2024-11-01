PFF: Oregon State's Highest-Graded Defensive Players Through Eight Games

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team currently idle this week, BeaversEdge looks at the top 10 highest-graded defensive players per PFF!

