How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?

(Photo by © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

It was another loss for Rose and Clovis last week as the Oregon State commit had his worst game of the season. The three-star prospect committed just 16-of-38 passing attempts for 159 yards. For the season, Rose is 164-for-250, for 2,202 yards and 23 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

No stats are available for Liberty's game last weekend against Arbor View.



Glasper had four receptions for 47 yards last week to bring his total to 38 receptions for 756 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 31 tackles and three interceptions on defense with two additional pass breakups.

Glass recorded 10 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns against Mission Oak last week. He now has 70 carries for 556 yards (8.1 ypc) and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has 11 receptions for 231 yards and a touchdown.

Myers had three tackles icnluding a sack in a 31-3 win over San Marin. He now had 15 tackles and six sacks this season.

Madison had two tackles last week in a 52-49 win for Prestonwood Christian Academy. He is up to 25 tackles this season as well as six pass deflections.

Walker had two tackles and a tackle for loss in a 39-14 win for Lewisville. He's now has 30 tackles this season and two pass deflections.

Knapp had five tackles last week in a 20-12 win for Clayton Valley bringing his season total to 44. He also has eight sacks this season and five quarterback hurries.

NO STATS AVAILABLE