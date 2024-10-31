Oregon State Baseball Announces 2025 Schedule

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball released its 2025 schedule on Wednesday, with a home slate that features nine games against 2024 NCAA Tournament teams.

The Beavers are slated for home games against 2024 NCAA Tournament teams UC Irvine, Oregon, Grand Canyon and San Diego, in addition to Washington State, Long Beach State, Rutgers, Santa Clara and Gonzaga.

The overall slate includes 35 games against opponents who finished in the top 100 of last year’s NCAA Ratings Percentage Index (RPI).

Oregon State opens its 2025 slate with 11 games on the road, including the first four in Surprise, Ariz., featuring matchups with Xavier, UNLV and Indiana. The Beavers then travel to Round Rock, Texas for four games, first against Houston on Feb. 19 then three straight against Minnesota, Oklahoma and Virginia beginning Feb. 21.

OSU concludes its trip away from Corvallis by returning to Arlington, Texas to take on Auburn, Baylor and Ohio State, beginning Feb. 28.

The Beavers’ home opener comes March 7 with a three-game series against 2024 NCAA Tournament team San Diego. That three-game series opens a nine-game homestand, which includes matchups against Washington State (March 11-12), Grand Canyon (March 14 and 16), Santa Clara (March 15) and Rutgers (March 18).

Oregon State closes out the month of March with seven games away from home. The Beavers visit Cal Poly March 21-23, then return to Oregon to host Washington March 25 at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro. That midweek matchup is followed by a three-game series at Nebraska (March 28-30).

The Beavers welcome UC Irvine back to Goss Stadium at Coleman Field the following weekend, April 4-6. The Anteaters participated in the 2024 Corvallis Regional, which was won by the Beavers.

Oregon State returns to Hillsboro April 8 against Portland, then starts a seven-game trip in California. The Beavers visit Cal State Fullerton (April 11-13), UCLA (April 15) and CSUN (April 17-19).

OSU closes out April in Oregon, first by hosting future Pac-12 Conference member Gonzaga (April 21-22), then playing three games at Oregon (April 25-27). The Ducks then visit Goss Stadium April 29.

A four-game trip to Hawai’i (May 2-5) gets OSU’s May slate underway. The Beavers return to Corvallis for a matchup with Portland May 7. OSU’s last road trip of the regular season comes May 9-11 against Iowa in Des Moines.

Oregon State closes out its regular season with four straight in Corvallis. Portland returns May 13 before the Beavers take on Long Beach State from May 15-17.

The Beavers’ 2025 home schedule will feature games on Portland’s CW and KOIN.com. TV and streaming information and neutral-site and road games will be made available as the season comes closer.

OSU Athletics