Analysis: EDGE Nik Fisher Brings Pass Rush Upside To Oregon State

Oregon State's 2025 recruiting class has come together slowly over the course of the cycle and heading into the fall, the Beavers were very much evaluating talent from around the country in hopes of finding some hidden gems to fill out their class. They think they found that in Fisher, a former Texas State commit. Fisher committed to the Bobcats in June and then as this past season progressed, the Beavers began to show more and more interest in the 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive. He scheduled an official visit to Corvallis, received an offer from the Beavers, and from there it was all but a certainty that the Cypress, Texas native was going to be heading to Corvallis.