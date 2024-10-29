Analysis: EDGE Nik Fisher Brings Pass Rush Upside To Oregon State

in other news
GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon State vs Cal
The Beavers are back on the road for a matchup against the Cal Bears...
BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Cal vs Oregon State
BeaversEdge gives its predictions for Oregon State's matchup against Cal...
Oregon State vs Cal: The Edge Report
BeaversEdge takes a look at each position group and determines which program has the edge.
Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 8 vs Cal
Where do the Beavers stand injury-wise heading into the matchup with Cal? We've got you covered!
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Cal Expert
BeaversEdge catches up with GoldenBearReport Publisher Matt Moreno to learn more about Cal!
With the Oregon State football team recently flipping EDGE rusher Niklas Fisher from Texas State, BeaversEdge looks at what he'll bring to the program!
How The Beavers Flipped Fisher From Texas State
Oregon State's 2025 recruiting class has come together slowly over the course of the cycle and heading into the fall, the Beavers were very much evaluating talent from around the country in hopes of finding some hidden gems to fill out their class. They think they found that in Fisher, a former Texas State commit. Fisher committed to the Bobcats in June and then as this past season progressed, the Beavers began to show more and more interest in the 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive. He scheduled an official visit to Corvallis, received an offer from the Beavers, and from there it was all but a certainty that the Cypress, Texas native was going to be heading to Corvallis.
Physically Ready To Contribute Early
