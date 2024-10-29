Advertisement

GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon State vs Cal

GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon State vs Cal

The Beavers are back on the road for a matchup against the Cal Bears...

 • Brenden Slaughter
BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Cal vs Oregon State

BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Cal vs Oregon State

BeaversEdge gives its predictions for Oregon State's matchup against Cal...

 • BeaversEdge.com
Oregon State vs Cal: The Edge Report

Oregon State vs Cal: The Edge Report

BeaversEdge takes a look at each position group and determines which program has the edge.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 8 vs Cal

Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 8 vs Cal

Where do the Beavers stand injury-wise heading into the matchup with Cal? We've got you covered!

 • Brenden Slaughter
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Cal Expert

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Cal Expert

BeaversEdge catches up with GoldenBearReport Publisher Matt Moreno to learn more about Cal!

 • Brenden Slaughter

Published Oct 29, 2024
Analysis: EDGE Nik Fisher Brings Pass Rush Upside To Oregon State
Brenden Slaughter & Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Staff

With the Oregon State football team recently flipping EDGE rusher Niklas Fisher from Texas State, BeaversEdge looks at what he'll bring to the program!

MORE: Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap | Snap Counts + Takeaways From Cal | Team Grades & Top Performers vs Cal | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To Cal

How The Beavers Flipped Fisher From Texas State

Oregon State's 2025 recruiting class has come together slowly over the course of the cycle and heading into the fall, the Beavers were very much evaluating talent from around the country in hopes of finding some hidden gems to fill out their class. They think they found that in Fisher, a former Texas State commit. Fisher committed to the Bobcats in June and then as this past season progressed, the Beavers began to show more and more interest in the 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive. He scheduled an official visit to Corvallis, received an offer from the Beavers, and from there it was all but a certainty that the Cypress, Texas native was going to be heading to Corvallis.

Physically Ready To Contribute Early

Oregon State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
