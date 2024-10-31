Advertisement

ESPN FPI Projects Remaining Games On Oregon State's Schedule

BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the FPI projections for the remainder of the season...

 Brenden Slaughter
Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap

BeaversEdge looks at the Oregon State Beavers in the NFL...

 Brenden Slaughter
Oregon State lands former Utah State commit, DE Bleu Danztler

Oregon State has added its third commitment in two weeks.

 Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Oregon State Snap Counts + Takeaways: Who Played The Most vs Cal?

BeaversEdge has the snap counts from Oregon State's loss to Cal...

Premium content
 Brenden Slaughter
PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State's Grades & Top Performers vs Cal

The PFF team grades and top performers for Oregon State against Cal...

Premium content
 Brenden Slaughter

BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the FPI projections for the remainder of the season...

 • Brenden Slaughter
BeaversEdge looks at the Oregon State Beavers in the NFL...

 • Brenden Slaughter
Oregon State has added its third commitment in two weeks.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Oct 31, 2024
EDGE POD: Talkin' Oregon State's Bowl Chances, QB Play, Stretch Run, & MORE
BeaversEdge.com
Staff

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Join BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and writers Ryan Harlan and T.J. Mathewson as they discuss Oregon State football through eight games, their bowl chances, quarterback play, the final stretch, the baseball schedule, and much more...

MORE: Baseball Announces 2025 Schedule | PFF: Highest-Graded Offensive Players | QB Tristan Ti'a Excited To Get To Corvallis | How Beaver Commits Fared Last Weekend | PFF Grades Through 8 Games | Projecting OSU's Final Four Games | Analysis: EDGE Nik Fisher Brings Pass Rush Upside

