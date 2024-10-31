EDGE POD: Talkin' Oregon State's Bowl Chances, QB Play, Stretch Run, & MORE

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Join BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and writers Ryan Harlan and T.J. Mathewson as they discuss Oregon State football through eight games, their bowl chances, quarterback play, the final stretch, the baseball schedule, and much more...

MORE: Baseball Announces 2025 Schedule | PFF: Highest-Graded Offensive Players | QB Tristan Ti'a Excited To Get To Corvallis | How Beaver Commits Fared Last Weekend | PFF Grades Through 8 Games | Projecting OSU's Final Four Games | Analysis: EDGE Nik Fisher Brings Pass Rush Upside