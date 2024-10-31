Advertisement

ESPN FPI Projects Remaining Games On Oregon State's Schedule

BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the FPI projections for the remainder of the season...
 • Brenden Slaughter

 • Brenden Slaughter
Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap

BeaversEdge looks at the Oregon State Beavers in the NFL...
 • Brenden Slaughter

 • Brenden Slaughter
Oregon State lands former Utah State commit, DE Bleu Danztler

Oregon State has added its third commitment in two weeks.
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Oregon State Snap Counts + Takeaways: Who Played The Most vs Cal?

BeaversEdge has the snap counts from Oregon State's loss to Cal...

 • Brenden Slaughter
PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State's Grades & Top Performers vs Cal

The PFF team grades and top performers for Oregon State against Cal...

 • Brenden Slaughter

ESPN FPI Projects Remaining Games On Oregon State's Schedule

BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the FPI projections for the remainder of the season...

 • Brenden Slaughter
Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap

BeaversEdge looks at the Oregon State Beavers in the NFL...

 • Brenden Slaughter
Oregon State lands former Utah State commit, DE Bleu Danztler

Oregon State has added its third commitment in two weeks.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 31, 2024
PFF: Oregon State's Highest-Graded Offensive Players Through Eight Games
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Publisher
With the Oregon State football team currently idle this week, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the top-10 highest-graded offensive players per PFF!

MORE: QB Tristan Ti'a Excited To Get To Corvallis | How Beaver Commits Fared Last Weekend | PFF Grades Through 8 Games | Projecting OSU's Final Four Games | Analysis: EDGE Nik Fisher Brings Pass Rush Upside | Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap | Snap Counts + Takeaways From Cal | Team Grades & Top Performers vs Cal

PFF Grading Scale

Elite: 90.0 or higher

High Quality: 80.0 - 89.9

Above Average: 70.0 - 79.9

Average: 60.0 - 69.9

Below Average: 50.0 - 59.9

Poor: 49.9 or lower

