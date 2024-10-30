PFF Grades: Where Oregon State Ranks After Eight Games + Takeaways

in other news
5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To Cal
BeaversEdge gives five takeaways from Oregon State's rough day in Berkeley
RECAP - Oregon State Falls To Cal 44-7
Oregon State just didn't have it in the bay on Saturday afternoon...
GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon State vs Cal
The Beavers are back on the road for a matchup against the Cal Bears...
BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Cal vs Oregon State
BeaversEdge gives its predictions for Oregon State's matchup against Cal...
Oregon State vs Cal: The Edge Report
BeaversEdge takes a look at each position group and determines which program has the edge.
in other news
5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To Cal
BeaversEdge gives five takeaways from Oregon State's rough day in Berkeley
RECAP - Oregon State Falls To Cal 44-7
Oregon State just didn't have it in the bay on Saturday afternoon...
GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon State vs Cal
The Beavers are back on the road for a matchup against the Cal Bears...
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team 4-4) idle this weekend before resuming play at Reser Stadium against San Jose State, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the PFF numbers!
MORE: Projecting OSU's Final Four Games | Analysis: EDGE Nik Fisher Brings Pass Rush Upside | Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap | Snap Counts + Takeaways From Cal | Team Grades & Top Performers vs Cal | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To Cal
PFF Grading Scale
Elite: 90.0 or higher
High Quality: 80.0 - 89.9
Above Average: 70.0 - 79.9
Average: 60.0 - 69.9
Below Average: 50.0 - 59.9
Poor: 49.9 or lower
- SDE
- TE
- S
- ATH
- RB
- OLB
- RB
- TE
- CB
- SDE