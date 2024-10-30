PFF Grades: Where Oregon State Ranks After Eight Games + Takeaways

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team 4-4) idle this weekend before resuming play at Reser Stadium against San Jose State, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the PFF numbers!

