Oregon State RG Tyler Voltin Announces He's Out For The Season
The Oregon State football team saw some tough news come down on Tuesday night as starting right guard Tyler Voltin announced on Instagram that he suffered a torn ACL and MCL, ending his 2024 campaign.
The 6-foot-4, 368-pounder started both of the Beavers' contests this season and was amongst the top-graded offensive linemen.
The Beavers will likely turn to redshirt senior Flavio Gonzalez in Voltin's stead, as he filled in against SDSU and was a very consistent player in fall camp...
