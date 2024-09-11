PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUswQ1hFRkZGUU0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Oregon State RG Tyler Voltin Announces He's Out For The Season

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers In The NFL: Week 1 Recap | Beaver Commits Week 3 Stats | WATCH: Offense Previews Oregon | Top 5 OSU-UO Games Since '98 | Quick Hits From Trent Bray's Presser | WATCH: Trent Bray Press Conference

The Oregon State football team saw some tough news come down on Tuesday night as starting right guard Tyler Voltin announced on Instagram that he suffered a torn ACL and MCL, ending his 2024 campaign.

The 6-foot-4, 368-pounder started both of the Beavers' contests this season and was amongst the top-graded offensive linemen.

The Beavers will likely turn to redshirt senior Flavio Gonzalez in Voltin's stead, as he filled in against SDSU and was a very consistent player in fall camp...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage...

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQ193 dUJTVnZ2Zl8vZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTcgLyA5Nzk7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbnN0YXRlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy9vcmVnb24tc3RhdGUtcmctdHlsZXItdm9sdGluLWFubm91 bmNlcy1oZS1zLW91dC1mb3ItdGhlLXNlYXNvbiIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGb3JlZ29uc3RhdGUu cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZvcmVnb24tc3RhdGUtcmctdHlsZXItdm9s dGluLWFubm91bmNlcy1oZS1zLW91dC1mb3ItdGhlLXNlYXNvbiZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTM1JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==