ago football

Oregon State Commits in Action: Which future Beavers impressed in week 3?

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

How did members of Oregon State's 2026 recruiting class perform in week three of the high school football season? BeaversEdge takes a look below.

Craig recorded four tackles including a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in a 46-0 loss for Liberty to Mission Viejo. He was matched up mostly against 2026 top-50 prospect Vance Spafford and limited Spafford during his 2.5 quarters of play.

Ione had one tackle in Liberty's loss.

Glasper had eight receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-24 win over Basic High School this past weekend.

Glass didn't put up major yardage this past weekend, totaling just 12 carries for 44 yards but did have three touchdowns in a 34-27 win for Hanford. He also had one reception for 10 yards.

Myers recorded one tackle and one quarterback hurry in a 28-10 win for Cardinal Newman.


No stats available

