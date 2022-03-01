Oregon State WBB: Talia Von Oelhoffen Named All-Pac-12

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WATCH: Jonathan Smith Spring Preview Press Conference | Quick Hitters From Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith | Where OSU Baseball Ranks In The Polls | 2021 Analysis: Defensive Backs

CORVALLIS – Oregon State standout Talia von Oelhoffen has been named to the All-Pac-12 Team as voted on by the league’s coaches, the conference office announced Tuesday. Von Oelhoffen is joined in the Pac-12’s postseason awards by Defensive Honorable Mention Taya Corosdale and Freshman Honorable Mention Greta Kampschroeder.

Von Oelhoffen leads the Beavers with 13.9 points and 3.1 assists per game this season. She is shooting 40.8 percent from the floor on the season and a blistering 86.1 percent from the free throw stripe. The guard has scored in double-figures 17 times this year, including four 20+ point games.

During the Beavers’ unprecedented five-game stretch against ranked opponents, von Oelhoffen averaged 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. She narrowly missed recording the fifth triple-double in program history vs. Oregon, going for 12 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Von Oelhoffen joined the Beavers mid-way through last season, and is averaging 13.0 points per game during her career. Despite only playing a partial season in 2020-21, the conference deemed that von Oelhoffen is not eligible for Pac-12 Freshman awards this season.

Corosdale is among the top-10 in the Pac-12 in both blocks and rebounds this season. The forward is averaging 1.2 rejections per contest to go along with 7.4 boards. She has multiple blocks in a game seven times this season, and has played at least 37 minutes in a contest on 10 occasions, including three games with over 40 minutes played.

Kampschroeder has started the last 23 games for the Beavers, and is averaging 5.7 points per contest. The guard was named the Maui Jim Maui Classic Most Outstanding Player in December, and has scored in double-figures on five occasions. Kampschroeder was named a McDonald’s All-American during her senior year of high school, before joining the Beavers.

The Pac-12 Media Awards are slated to be released later this week.

Oregon State will open its Pac-12 Tournament run Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. against Arizona State.