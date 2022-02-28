Quick Hitters From Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith's Press Conference

With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday afternoon to preview the start of spring football, BeaversEdge recaps the most important quick hitters.

- There's no update on outside linebacker Addison Gumbs... I asked Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith about his status and despite still being on the roster, he said that there's no update. Have to wonder if that situation will ever be transparent...

- Quarterbacks Tristan Gebbia & Ben Gulbranson will be 100% healthy heading into spring. Smith said he's very excited and anxious to have those two back in the fold to compete with Chance Nolan.

- Smith was also very complimentary of the depth at each position heading into spring. Said he feels quite good about how it stacks up at each position and feels it'll be an asset in spring and ultimately fall camp...

- Defensive back Jaden Robinson & defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins will be available in a limited fashion. Robinson more so than Hodgins as Smith said the Beavers want to make sure to bring him back slow.

- Smith said he's excited to see what outside linebacker Andrew Chatfield is going to be able to do now that he's eligible to play. He said he expects him to significantly help in the pass rush department and is excited to see how he'll do now that he'll be fully immersed in the defensive rotation.

- In terms of new cornerbacks coach Anthony Perkins, Smith said the decision to bring in Perkins was largely so that the defensive backs could receive more coaching as there are a lot of guys in the back end. He also mentioned it'll be very beneficial to recruiting as well.

- In terms of roles, Smith said Adams will still handle a lot of the secondary while Perkins focuses more on the corners. He added that when talking with Trent Bray about how to build the defense, this staff addition made a lot of sense.

- Defensive back Alton Julian won't be participating in spring as he continues his ACL rehab. Per Smith, it's going well...