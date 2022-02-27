 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Defensive Backs
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-27 13:42:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Defensive Backs

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the 2021 Oregon State football season now in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season and looks ahead to 2022.

Today we finish the series by closing out the defense with the defensive backs...

MORE: Offer Roundup: February 20th-27th | OSU Baseball Sweeps Xavier | MBB: Beavers Land 2022 SF Jayden Stevens | OSU's Top 2023 QB Targets

Who's Gone?

Elijah Jones - Graduation

JoJo Forest - Transfer Portal

Who's Back? 

Arnez Madison - Fr.

Wynston Russell - So.

Alex Austin - So.

Akili Arnold - So.

Ian Massey - So.

Skyler Thomas - So.

Kitan Oladapo - Jr.

Jonathan Riley - Jr.

Alton Julian - Jr.

Jaden Robinson - Jr.

Jaydon Grant - Sr.

Ron Hardge III - Sr.

Rejzohn Wright - Sr.

2021 Stats

Madison - DNP

Riley - DNP

Robinson - DNP (shoulder injury)

Russell - 1 tackle, 2 GP

Massey - 1 GP

Austin - 13 GP, 48 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 INT's, & 7 BrUp

Arnold - 13 GP, 33 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, & 3 BrUp

Thomas - 12 GP, 3 tackles, & 1 INT

Oladapo - 13 GP, 69 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1 INT, & 8 BrUp

Julian - 7 GP, 34 tackles, 1.5 TFL, & 1 INT

Grant - 13 GP, 71 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2 INT, & 6 BrUp

Hardge III - 9 GP, 20 tackles, & 2 BrUp

Wright - 13 GP, 52 tackles, two INT, & 8 BrUp

Who's Coming In? 

2021 Defensive Backs' Analysis

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}