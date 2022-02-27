Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Defensive Backs
With the 2021 Oregon State football season now in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season and looks ahead to 2022.
Today we finish the series by closing out the defense with the defensive backs...
Who's Gone?
Elijah Jones - Graduation
JoJo Forest - Transfer Portal
Who's Back?
Arnez Madison - Fr.
Wynston Russell - So.
Alex Austin - So.
Akili Arnold - So.
Ian Massey - So.
Skyler Thomas - So.
Kitan Oladapo - Jr.
Jonathan Riley - Jr.
Alton Julian - Jr.
Jaden Robinson - Jr.
Jaydon Grant - Sr.
Ron Hardge III - Sr.
Rejzohn Wright - Sr.
2021 Stats
Madison - DNP
Riley - DNP
Robinson - DNP (shoulder injury)
Russell - 1 tackle, 2 GP
Massey - 1 GP
Austin - 13 GP, 48 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 INT's, & 7 BrUp
Arnold - 13 GP, 33 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, & 3 BrUp
Thomas - 12 GP, 3 tackles, & 1 INT
Oladapo - 13 GP, 69 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1 INT, & 8 BrUp
Julian - 7 GP, 34 tackles, 1.5 TFL, & 1 INT
Grant - 13 GP, 71 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2 INT, & 6 BrUp
Hardge III - 9 GP, 20 tackles, & 2 BrUp
Wright - 13 GP, 52 tackles, two INT, & 8 BrUp
Who's Coming In?
2021 Defensive Backs' Analysis
