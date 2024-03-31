With the Oregon State women's basketball team (27-7) set to face South Carolina (35-0) in the Elite Eight at the Albany Regional on Sunday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

Oregon State cemented its return to the national stage on Friday night, defeating 2-seed Notre Dame with excellent defense overcoming challenges with turnovers

- The Beavers got double-doubles from star sophomores Timea Gardiner (21p, 11r)and Raegan Beers (18p, 13r), who came to OSU as the top recruits in school history

- Talia von Oelhoffen broke the OSU NCAA Tournament record with 9 assists

- The Beavs held Notre Dame to its fourth-lowest scoring game of the season. OSU held its previous two opponents to their lowest and second-lowest scoring games

- A win would be quite a bit of history for the Beavs: Their first triumph over an AP #1 team (0-2 currently), second trip to the Final Four, and biggest turnaround (15 wins)

- Oregon State's 24.6 bench points per game led the Pac-12, was sixth among power conference teams and ranked 22nd in the nation entering the weekend.

- Oregon State allows no second chances. The Beavs rank 5th in the country and 1st in the Pac-12, claiming 31 defensive rebounds per game.

- The Beavers drop dimes left and right. OSU assists on over 65 percent of its made baskets and has eight players averaging at least one assist per game.