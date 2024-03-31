Oregon State WBB Preview + Live Updates: Elite Eight vs South Carolina
With the Oregon State women's basketball team (27-7) set to face South Carolina (35-0) in the Elite Eight at the Albany Regional on Sunday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
No. 3 Oregon State (27-7) vs No. 1 South Carolina (35-0)
10 a.m.
MVP Arena - Albany NY
TV - ABC
Radio - 1240 JOE Radio / 1190 KEX/BeaverSportsNetwork
Quick Hits
Oregon State cemented its return to the national stage on Friday night, defeating 2-seed Notre Dame with excellent defense overcoming challenges with turnovers
- The Beavers got double-doubles from star sophomores Timea Gardiner (21p, 11r)and Raegan Beers (18p, 13r), who came to OSU as the top recruits in school history
- Talia von Oelhoffen broke the OSU NCAA Tournament record with 9 assists
- The Beavs held Notre Dame to its fourth-lowest scoring game of the season. OSU held its previous two opponents to their lowest and second-lowest scoring games
- A win would be quite a bit of history for the Beavs: Their first triumph over an AP #1 team (0-2 currently), second trip to the Final Four, and biggest turnaround (15 wins)
- Oregon State's 24.6 bench points per game led the Pac-12, was sixth among power conference teams and ranked 22nd in the nation entering the weekend.
- Oregon State allows no second chances. The Beavs rank 5th in the country and 1st in the Pac-12, claiming 31 defensive rebounds per game.
- The Beavers drop dimes left and right. OSU assists on over 65 percent of its made baskets and has eight players averaging at least one assist per game.
Beavers In The Tourney
