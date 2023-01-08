PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

TEMPE, Ariz. – Oregon State held Arizona State to 27.7 percent shooting from the floor en route to a 69-59 win over the Sun Devils.

Raegan Beers led the Beavers with her fifth-straight double-double, scoring 20 points with 12 rebounds. The freshman is just the sixth player in school history to accomplish the feat and the first since Ruth Hamblin in 2016. She also contributed on the defensive end with two blocks and two steals.

Talia von Oelhoffen also secured a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds against a feisty ASU team and scoring 10 points. Von Oelhoffen and Beers were two of six Beavs who scored at least five points and nine made at least one basket to help OSU get its first win in Tempe in nearly five years.

Oregon State took control of the game early. Trailing 5-3 after a couple quick baskets, the Beavs closed the first quarter on a 13-2 run to finish the period up 16-7. Noelle Mannen kickstarted the run with a triple, followed by one each from AJ Marotte and Martha Pietsch. von Oelhoffen and Lily Hansford bookended the lone ASU basket of the run with two jumpers.

Arizona State clawed back within three in the second quarter before the Beavs responded with a 10-0 run. The three was once again a key as von Oelhoffen and Bendu Yeaney each hit one to help OSY enter halftime up 29-19.

Mannen once again found a way to contribute in the third quarter, closing an 8-0 Oregon State run with an acrobatic and-one to put the Beavs ahead by 16. ASU once again worked its way back into the game, but Beers made two layups and four free throws on a personal 8-0 run and OSU led 49-39 with 10 minutes remaining.

The two teams again exchanged runs in the fourth quarter and the Beavers again fended off the Sun Devils. Beers, von Oelhoffen and Yeaney all sank important free throws down the stretch to maintain the double-digit lead through the final buzzer.

Oregon State finished the game shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc and 78.6 percent at the free throw line. The Beavers got 22 of their 69 points at the charity stripe and the only player to miss multiple free throws was Beers, who had more attempts than any Beav since Earlysia Marchbanks in 2012.

The Beavers return home for their next three games. Oregon State hosts Washington State on Friday night at 7 p.m. in a game televised on Pac-12 Washington.

OSU Athletics