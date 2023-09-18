With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday afternoon to recap SDSU and preview Washington State, BeaversEdge recaps the info!

- Starting on the injury front: Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said that inside linebacker Makiya Tongue will not play again this season after suffering a leg injury against San Diego State. Tongue switched to inside linebacker in the spring and was finding his groove in the position, so the injury is unfortunate.

- While Tongue wasn't a starter on the inside, he was typically the first reserve off the bench and played a key role on special teams... In his absence, look for John Miller, Melvin Jordan, Isaiah Chisom, and perhaps Kord Shaw to see more reps...

- Speaking of Miller, he missed the contest against SDSU due to injury - Smith said they'll be watching his status this week but feel optimistic.

- Receiver Jesiah Irish also didn't go against the Aztecs, Smith says he's another guy whose status will be determined throughout the week but that they feel optimistic.

- DB Ryan Cooper Jr. also got banged up at the end of the SDSU game, but Smith said they'll be watching him this week with the hope he'll be good to go against WSU...

- Smith felt that the offense "left some meat on the bone" against SDSU and that the Beavers didn't execute as well as they would have liked.

- Defensively, Smith liked the tackling and the sack production but needs to tighten up in the pass coverage, especially in advance of the matchup with WSU.

- Smith highlighted Atticus Sappington's two made kicks against the Aztecs and said they were big for him and the team.



- Smith said that they've been working on the Joshua Gray touchdown play for a long time and that he was happy with how well it worked out. Said "We'll see" if we can expect to see it again this season...

- There have been some questions about where EDGE/OLB Olu Omotosho has been so far this season... Smith said that they are in no way down on Olu, there are just a couple of guys currently ahead of him on the depth chart. Said they'll be looking to mix him in the coming weeks on special teams...

- Inside linebacker, Mason Tufaga, who transferred from Utah in the offseason, isn't healthy currently per Smith... We didn't see Tufaga all camp either...