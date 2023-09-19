With week two of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!

WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String

-> Cooks (knee) didn't play in the Cowboys' 30-10 win over the Jets. Cooks suffered a knee injury recently, but he's not expected to miss additional time, as he's listed for questionable for this weekend. He slots as the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver for the Cowboys...

WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String

-> In the Giants' 31-28 comeback win over Arizona, Hodgins hauled in four of his five targets for 40 yards and one touchdown. There are a lot of receivers vying for time in the Big Apple, but Hodgins has carved out a nice niche with QB Daniel Jones. He played 51 snaps and tallied an overall grade of 66.9 per PFF...

TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String

-> In Green Bay's 25-24 loss to Atlanta, Musgrave caught two of his three targets from QB Jordan Love for 25 yards. He had a long catch of 17 yards and is firmly entrenched as the Packers' TE1 having played over 44 snaps in each of his first two games...

TE Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Second String

-> In Houston's 31-20 loss to Indianapolis, Quitoriano started at one of the TE spots, but wasn't targeted in the passing game. He's seen action for exactly 22 snaps in each of his first two games with the Texans...

OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String

-> In Minnesota's 34-28 loss to Philadelphia, Brandel saw action on special teams, playing four snaps on the field goal kick units... He remains one of the Vikings' top offensive line reserves...

OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String

-> In Pittsburgh's 26-22 win over Cleveland on MNF, Seumalo started at left guard and played 54 snaps... Seumalo is in his first year with the Steelers after spending the entirety of his career with Philly...