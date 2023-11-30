PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OC Hotboard v1.0 | 5 Takeaways From Trent Bray's Presser | Update On Aidan Chiles | WATCH: Barnes Talks Hire | WATCH: Bray Talks With BeaversEdge

After just one season in Corvallis as Oregon State's starting quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-4, 252-pounder announced on Christmas Eve 2022 that he was joining the program after beginning his career at Clemson. The former five-star recruit was the highest-ranked player to ever join Oregon State's program.

He led the Beavers to an 8-4 campaign in 2023, going 180-for-315 (57.1%) for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also added 68 carries for 219 yards and six touchdowns on the ground...

With fellow quarterback Aidan Chiles also mulling over his future, the Beavers find themselves thin at quarterback with just Travis Throckmorton and Ben Gulbranson as scholarship QBs on the roster outside of those two. The Beavers do not have a freshman incoming quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have continuing coverage of Oregon State's offseason, player movement, and much more!

MORE: What Barnes & Bray Said At Team Meeting | Who Will Trent Bray Hire? | Social Media Reaction | Trent Bray Hired As Head Coach